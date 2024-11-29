The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying Rs 100 per answer till December 2, 2024, by 5.00 pm.

The Computer Based Examination of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 was conducted by the Commission during the period from October 30 to November 19, 2024, at different centers all over the country.

How to check the SSC MTS answer key

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the news updates Click on the notice link Click on the answer key link mentioned in the PDF Submit the objection, if any Save it and take a print out for future reference

