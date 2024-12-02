The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result for the Assistant Town Planner posts. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission has shortlisted 16 candidates against the 24 posts advertised. The examination was held on September 25, 2024.

How to check the final result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest news section Click on the result link Check the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to check UPPSC Assistant Town Planner result.