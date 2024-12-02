Odisha State Selection Board ( OSSB ) has released admit cards for the Sepoy/ Constable posts in Odisha Police under various battalions. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website odishapolice.gov.in .

The computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) will be held from December 7 onwards in different districts of Odisha. The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes (2 hours). The paper will consist of 100 marks objective-type questions. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There will be no marking if the question is left unattempted.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1360 vacancies.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2024

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment for Sepoy/ Constable in Battalion Click on the Constable admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in four stages — Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination.