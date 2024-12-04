The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Medical Officer posts 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out their forms on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till December 31, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill 200 Medical Officer posts. The applicants should be 45 years and below as on January 1, 2024.

The candidates should hold an MBBS degree, a recognized Medical Qualification included in the first or second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The holders of educational qualification included in partII of the third schedule should fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Completion of compulsory rotating internship. More details in the notification below:

Examination Fee Category Fee Unreserved/ PWD/ EWS(not included in BPL)/ WFF and General – Ex-Servicemen of HP who are relieved from the Defence Services on their request before completion of their normal tenure of service, and candidates from other states.

Rs 600 Male candidates of SC/ ST/ OBC and EWS (UR-BPL categories). Rs 150

Steps to apply for MO posts 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Apply Online’ > ‘OTR registration for Exams’ Now register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test and Descriptive Subject Aptitude Test, and Personality Test.

