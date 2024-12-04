The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the document verification of the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 (CSLE 2024). As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be conducted from December 17 to 19 in three shifts — 10.00 am, 11.30 am, and 1.30 pm. Earlier, the DV was scheduled to be conducted from December 16 to 19, 2024.

The Commission will open the portal for uploading of documents from December 9 to 13, 2024. A total of 938 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 405 vacancies.

Steps to download CSLE DV schedule 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CSLE DV schedule 2024 link The DV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the DV schedule Take a printout for future reference

