Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has released the list of candidates shortlisted to appear for the certificate verification round for the recruitment of Road Inspector posts in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Eligible candidates can download the list from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The written exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, in two shifts and the results were announced on November 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 761 Road Inspector posts.

“The Onscreen Certificate Verification will be done based on the documents already uploaded by the candidate at the time of submission of online application. After Onscreen Certificate Verification, the list of eligible candidates for the Physical Certificate verification cum counselling will be published,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Road Inspector DV list

