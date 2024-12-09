The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the admit card for the Junior Judicial Translator posts 2024 exam. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website mphc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on December 15 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 45 vacancies. The registrations were invited from September 18 to 30, 2024.

Direct link to JJT Prelims exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download MPHC JJT admit card 2024

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab Click on the JJT admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the MPHC JJT admit card 2024.