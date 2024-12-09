The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is accepting the objections for the answer key for the Assistant Professor Chemistry, Physics, Environment, Painting, Sanskrit Oriental, Sanskrit, Literature Oriental, Urdu, and M.P. National and International level general knowledge and basic knowledge of computers. Eligible candidates can submit the objection window through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till December 13, 2024.

Candidates should register their objection online within 07 days from the date of availability of the link on the Commission's website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in along with the prescribed examination fee on the online link. After the time period of 07 days, representations of objections from the candidates related to the said examination will not be accepted.

How to submit the objections

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notification window Click on the objection window link Submit the objections

Direct link to the objection window.