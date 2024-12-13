The National Law University ( NLU ) Delhi has announced the results and final answer key of the All India Law Entrance Test 2025 or AILET 2025 . Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in .

The exams were conducted on December 8 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm for admissions to the B.A.LL.B (Hons.), L.L.M, and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2025-26. As per the notification, a total of 19830 and 2648 candidates registered for B.A.LL.B (Hons.), and LLM/LLM (IPR) and MA in IP, respectively.

Steps to download AILET result 2025

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in On the homepage, click on AILET 2025 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AILET result 2025.

Direct link to AILET final answer key 2025.

NLU will open the Counselling registration window from December 13 (6.00 pm) to December 22 (11.00 am). The applicants have to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 30,000 (General category) and Rs 20,000 (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/EWS category). The first provisionally selected candidate’s list will be released on December 27 (6.00 pm).