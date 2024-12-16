The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the admit card for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2024 ( SNAP 2024 ) Test 3. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website snaptest.org .

SNAP Test 3 is scheduled for December 21, 2024. The exam will be conducted for 60 minutes. The test timings will be intimated via admit cards. The paper will consist of 60 questions of 60 marks and each wrong answer attracts one-fourth of negative marking.

Steps to download SNAP Test 3 admit card 2024

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on the SNAP test 3 admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SNAP Test 3 admit card 2024.

“A candidate can appear for up to three tests for SNAP 2024. If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation and there will be no normalization,” reads the notification.

Direct link to SNAP 2024 Information Bulletin.