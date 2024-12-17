The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has started the online application form for the recruitment of the Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in till January 17, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 305 posts. The selected candidates will be paid according to the pay scale 5 (Rs 29,000 to Rs 92,300).

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years for men and women of unreserved (general) category. Age relaxation is provided to candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification as of August 1, 2024, shall be mandatory to have passed the Intermediate (10+2) examination or equivalent examination.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to submit the online application form.