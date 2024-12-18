The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2026 under the Agnipath scheme. Eligible Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in from January 7 to January 27, 2025.

The examination tentatively scheduled to be held on March 22, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates born between January 1 2005 and July 1, 2008 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as of the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with a minimum 50 % marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. For more details, refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

How to apply for Agniveer Vayu

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the application link Fill all the required details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Application Fee

Examination fee of Rs 550 plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/ Internet Banking through payment gateway.