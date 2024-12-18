Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2026 notification released; check details here
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website from January 7 to January 27, 2025.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2026 under the Agnipath scheme. Eligible Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in from January 7 to January 27, 2025.
The examination tentatively scheduled to be held on March 22, 2025.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates born between January 1 2005 and July 1, 2008 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as of the date of enrolment should be 21 years.
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with a minimum 50 % marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. For more details, refer to the official notification.
Here’s the official notification.
How to apply for Agniveer Vayu
- Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in
- On the homepage, click on the application link
- Fill all the required details
- Submit the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
Application Fee
Examination fee of Rs 550 plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/ Internet Banking through payment gateway.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.