TNPSC Group 1 answer key 2025 likely soon; check details here
Once out, candidates can download the answer key from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon release the provisional answer key of the Combined Civil Services Examination – I and IA Services. Once out, applicants can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 15, 2025. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, the Main exam, and the Interview.
Steps to download TNPSC Group I answer key 2025
Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group I Preliminary answer key 2025 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.