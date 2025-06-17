The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) will soon release the provisional answer key of the Combined Civil Services Examination – I and IA Services. Once out, applicants can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, on the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 15, 2025. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, the Main exam, and the Interview.

Steps to download TNPSC Group I answer key 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group I Preliminary answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference