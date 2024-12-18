The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board ( APSLPRB ) has released the admit card for the Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and Police Constables (APSP) (Men) PMT/PET. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in till December up to 3.00 pm.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held from December 30, 2024, to February 1, 2025, at all 13 erstwhile District headquarters. A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PMT/PET round, of which 91,507 candidates have been registered so far.

Here’s the official notification.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Steps to download PMT/PET admit card 2024

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PMT/PET admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

