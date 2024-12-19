ICG CGEPT 01/2025 Stage I result released at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the result the result through the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik through Coast Guard enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 01/2025 batch. Eligible candidates can check their admit card through the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 320 vacancies, of which 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (GD) and 60 for Yantrik.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check the CGEPT 01/2025 Stage I result
- Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
- Go to the Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT) tab
- Click on the CGEPT 01/2025 Stage I result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to check the CGEPT 01/2025 Stage I result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.