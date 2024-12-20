The Consortium of National Law Universities ( CNLUs ) will soon end the registration window for the CLAT counselling 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out their registration through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in today, December 20, 2024.

The link to apply will remain active till 10 pm today. The seat allotment result will be released on December 26, 2024. Candidates can freeze and float their allotted seats from December 26 to Janury 4, 2025.

How to fill the CLAT Counselling 2025 registration form

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, go to the login link Now register for the counselling process Fill the application form and submit it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the CLAT Counselling 2025 registration form.