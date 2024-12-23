ICFAI Business School will close the online application window for the IBSAT 2024 today, December 23, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website general.ibsindia.org .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 28 and 29, 2024. The result is likely to be announced in January 2025. Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1800. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for IBSAT 2024

Visit the official website general.ibsindia.org On the homepage, click on the IBSAT 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for IBSAT 2024.