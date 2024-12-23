IBSAT 2024 registration deadline today; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the exam at general.ibsindia.org.
ICFAI Business School will close the online application window for the IBSAT 2024 today, December 23, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website general.ibsindia.org.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 28 and 29, 2024. The result is likely to be announced in January 2025. Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1800. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for IBSAT 2024
Visit the official website general.ibsindia.org
On the homepage, click on the IBSAT 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for IBSAT 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.