Assam TET exam 2024 deferred; check revised schedule here
Assam TET cum Recruitment Test has been postponed to January 2025.
The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has postponed the TET cum Recruitment Test 2024. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on January 19, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 29, 2024.
The fresh admit card will be released at madhyamik.assam.gov.in on January 3, 2025, by 11.00 am.
“The candidates can re-download their fresh Admit Cards by using their Application No. and Password used while filling up of the forms when applied for the posts by logging into the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam i.e. https://madhyamik.assam.gov.in from 11.00 AM of 03/01/2025 onwards,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Assam TET admit card 2024
Visit the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the TGT/ PGT recruitment tab
Click on TET cum Recruitment Test admit card 2024
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.