The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Constable (Photography) posts in J&K Police, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key form the official website jkssb.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar within three days starting today, December 23. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

The written exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. The Commission notified a total of 4002 Constable vacancies under Advt. No. 01 of 2024 , of which 22 vacancies are for Constable (Photography) posts.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New tab Click on the Constable (Photography) answer key 2024 link Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Constable (Photography) answer key 2024.