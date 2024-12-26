The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Accounts). Eligible candidates can check the provisional shortlist and DV schedule through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The DV process will be held on January 17 and 18, 2025 at 10.00 am.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 42 candidates. The commission has shortlisted 88 candidates for the document verification process. The shortlisted candidates are advised to attend the Document Verification along with all original documents on January 17 and 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM. in HPPSC Nigam Vihar Shimla-171002.

How to check the provisional shortlist

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Check the final list Save the list Take a print out for future reference

