The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will soon close the application window for the recruitment of the post of Sub Inspector Telecom Comp. Exam notification 2024 (Advt. No. 20/2024-25). Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till December 27, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 98 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as of January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: BSc in Physics and Mathematics from a University established by law in India or any other degree declared equivalent thereto by the Government OR BE/BTech or equivalent degree in Telecommunications/ Electronics/ Electrical Engineering from a University established by law in India or any other degree declared equivalent thereto by the Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for OBC/EBC applicants in the General category and Creamy Layer category is Rs 600. The application fee for OBC/EBC, Economically Weaker Section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, and Divyaangjan applicants in Rajasthan's non-Creamy Layer category is Rs 400.

How to fill out the application form