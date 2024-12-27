ICAI CA November Final result out at icai.nic.in; check details here
A total of 13.44% students have passed the examination.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the final result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations November exams. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website icai.org.
The Group I exams were conducted on November 3 to 7 and Group II examinations were held on November 9 to 13, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
How to check the ICAI CA Final result
- Visit the official website icai.org
- On the homepage, go to the announcement tab
- Click on the ICAI CA final result
- A new screen will appear
- Check the result and merit list
- Save it and take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the ICAI CA Final result.
Direct link to check the ICAI CA Final merit list.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.