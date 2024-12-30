The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 ( UGC NET December 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

UGC NET Dec 2024 exam will be conducted from January 1 to 16, 2025. The exam will last 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

“The Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC – NET December 2024 Examination (using Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. 28 December 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UGC NET Dec 2024 admit card.