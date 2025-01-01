The Yantra India Limited has released the results for the Engagement of Trade Apprentices (non-lTI and ITI candidates) in Indian Ordnance Factories. Eligible Candidates can check the results through the official website recruit-gov.com.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 3883 posts.

Here’s the vacancy notification.

How to check the result

Visit the official website recruit-gov.com On the homepage, go to the result link Check the result Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.