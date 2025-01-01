Yantra India Limited Apprentice result released; check details here
Candidates can check the result through the official website recruit-gov.com.
The Yantra India Limited has released the results for the Engagement of Trade Apprentices (non-lTI and ITI candidates) in Indian Ordnance Factories. Eligible Candidates can check the results through the official website recruit-gov.com.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 3883 posts.
Here’s the vacancy notification.
How to check the result
- Visit the official website recruit-gov.com
- On the homepage, go to the result link
- Check the result
- Download the result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.