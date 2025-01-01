The Karnataka Bank has released the results for the recruitment of the Customer Service Associates posts. Eligible candidates can download the result through the official website karnatakabank.com .

The examination was conducted on December 15, 2024.

How to check the Karnataka Bank Ltd Customer Service Associates result

Visit the official website karnatakabank.com On the homepage, go to the career tab Click on the Customer Service Associates result link Check the final result Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Karnataka Bank Ltd Customer Service Associates result.