The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) will soon close the application window for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector posts under Advt. No. 02 of 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at jkssb.nic.in until January 2, 2025.

The Commission has notified a total of 669 SI vacancies. Candidates can check the age limit, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available on the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas RS 600 is applicable to SC/ ST-1/ ST-2/ EWS category candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Endurance Test and document verification.

How to apply for JKSSB SI posts

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the login tab Click on the apply for various posts Login using your details Fill out the application form Submit the application form and take a print out for future reference

