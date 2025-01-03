The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Auditor and Assistant Accountant Recruitment (Mains) exam 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled for January 5, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 530 vacancies, of which 529 vacancies are for Auditor posts and 1 for Assistant Accountant.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download UPSSSC Auditor, Assistant Accountant admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the examination tab Click in the ‘Download main exam admit card’ Key in all the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the UPSSSC Auditor, Assistant Accountant admit card.