The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for Combined Recruitment Examination of different posts having physical measurement and physical efficiency test 2023 under Advertisement No. 5053/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

As per the notification, the PET/PMT will be held on February 4 and 5, 2025, at OSAP 7th Bn. Ground, Bhubaneshwar. The detailed programme will be intimated in due course of time. The recruitment drive aims to fill 33 Sub-Inspector of Excise posts.

Meanwhile, the Commission has started the registrations for 7000+ LTR Teacher posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at ossc.gov.in till February 5, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 7540 vacancies, of which 2487 vacancies are for female candidates.

Direct link to apply for LTR Teacher posts 2024.