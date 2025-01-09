The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key of the Main written examination for the post of CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 under Advt. No. 5046/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in till January 11, 2025.

“The final answer key of Sr. Laboratory Assistant will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. The candidates are advised to keep in constant touch with the OSSC website for further updates on the matter,” reads the notification.

The exams were conducted on November 27, 28, and December 3 and 4, 2024. The Commission had notified a total of 83 vacancies .

Steps to download CGLRE final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the candidates login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference