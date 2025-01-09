CTET result 2024 declared at ctet.nic.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ctet.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test in December 2024 (CTET Dec 2024) today, January 9. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ctet.nic.in.
The exam was conducted on December 14 and 15, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 31 and the objections were invited from January 1 to 5, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CTET Dec 2024 result
Visit the official website ctet.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CTET December 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CTET Dec 2024 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.