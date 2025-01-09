The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test in December 2024 (CTET Dec 2024) today, January 9. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ctet.nic.in .

The exam was conducted on December 14 and 15, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 31 and the objections were invited from January 1 to 5, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CTET Dec 2024 result

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET December 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTET Dec 2024 result.