The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the written exam result for the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) in the Central Establishment Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi vide advertisement no. 07/2024 (item no. 25, vacancy no. 24040725113 published on 13.04.2024). Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to hire 40 posts. Candidates who qualified for the written exam, which was held on December 22, 2024, can appear for the interview.

How to check the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the result link Check the result Download the result PDF

Direct link to check the written exam result.