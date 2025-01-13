The BAR Council of India ( BCI ) is likely to announce the results of the All India BAR Exam 19 ( AIBE 19 ) soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website allindiabarexamination.com .

AIBE 19 was conducted on December 22, 2024. It is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India. The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent, and for SC/ST and disabled candidates, it is 40 percent.

“This is to inform you that during the AIBE-XIX examination, some instances of mismatched QP Booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers have been reported. Please be assured that your result will be evaluated based on the Question Paper set code provided during the examination which you filled in your handwriting on the OMR answer sheet. There is no need to worry about any mismatch between the QP booklet number and OMR answer sheet serial number. We request all candidates to remain calm and rest assured that this issue will not affect the evaluation of your results,” reads the notification.

Steps to download AIBE 19 result

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the AIBE 19 result link Key in your details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference