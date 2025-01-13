The Directorate of Ayurved, Rajasthan will soon close the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Compound/ Nurse Junior Grade Advt. No. 01/2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till January 15, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 740 vacancies, of which 650 vacancies are for Compounder/ Nurse Junior Grade Non-TSP and 90 for Compounder/ Nurse Junior Grade TSP. The applicants should be between 18 years to 40 years as of January 1, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved categories have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 applies to reserved categories/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Compounder/ Nurse Junior Grade posts 2024

Visit the official recruitment portal recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Compounder/ Nurse Junior Grade posts 2024 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Compounder/ Nurse Junior Grade posts 2024.