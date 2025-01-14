High Court of Madhya Pradesh ( MPHC ) has released admit cards for the Junior Judicial Assistant posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on January 20, 2025, in five districts — Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, and Ujjain. The recruitment drive aims to fill 40 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MPHC JJA admit card 2024

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab Click on the JJA admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JJA admit card 2024.