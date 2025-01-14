MPHC JJA admit card 2024 released; to be held on January 20
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in.
High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC) has released admit cards for the Junior Judicial Assistant posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on January 20, 2025, in five districts — Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, and Ujjain. The recruitment drive aims to fill 40 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download MPHC JJA admit card 2024
Visit the official website mphc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab
Click on the JJA admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JJA admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.