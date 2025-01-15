The Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute, Lucknow (KSSSCI), has started the online application form for direct recruitment on various Non-teaching posts. Eligible candidates can complete the online application form through the official website cancerinstitute.edu.in until January 31, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 57 posts.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application form

S. No. Category Application fee GST @18% Total 1.

UR 1000/- 180/- 1180/- 2. OBC/EWS 1000/- 180/- 1180/- 3. SC/ST 600/- 108/ 708/

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website cancerinstitute.edu.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the staff tab Click on the application link Fill out the application form Submit the application form

Direct link to fill out the application form.