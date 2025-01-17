BPSSC recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 305 Steno ASI posts today, register now
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will conclude the registrations for the Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector posts (Advt. No. 01/2024). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 305 posts. The selected candidates will be paid according to the pay scale 5 (Rs 29,000 to Rs 92,300).
Eligibilty Criteria
Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years for men and women of unreserved (general) category. Age relaxation is provided to candidates of reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification as of August 1, 2024, shall be mandatory to have passed the Intermediate (10+2) examination or equivalent examination.
Steps to apply for ASI Steno posts 2024
Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go the Steno ASI application link
Fill the application form, and pay the fee
Submit the application form
Download and take a printout for future reference
