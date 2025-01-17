The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) will conclude the registrations for the Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector posts (Advt. No. 01/2024). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 305 posts. The selected candidates will be paid according to the pay scale 5 (Rs 29,000 to Rs 92,300).

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years for men and women of unreserved (general) category. Age relaxation is provided to candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification as of August 1, 2024, shall be mandatory to have passed the Intermediate (10+2) examination or equivalent examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for ASI Steno posts 2024

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go the Steno ASI application link Fill the application form, and pay the fee Submit the application form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Steno ASI posts 2024.