The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the computer knowledge test of the Additional Private Secretary exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on January 27 to February 13, 2025. A total of 1653 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in from January 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 APS posts.

Direct link to APS computer knowledge test schedule.

Steps to download UKPSC APS admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APS admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference