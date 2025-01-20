The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Traffic Constable Mains 2024 admit card under Advt No.-1242/OSSC today, January 20. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on January 25, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The applicants are required to report at 2.00 pm. A total of 533 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Steps to download Traffic Constable Main admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Traffic Constable Main admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Traffic Constable Main admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.