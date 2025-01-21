The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Assistant/Data Entry Operator/Swagati/Mate/Housing Inspector/Work Supervisor/Computer Assistant-cum-Receptionist/Survey Lekhpal recruitment exam under Advertisement No. 64/U.A.S.C.A./2024 dated 04 October, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

Candidates can submit objections, if any, from January 24, 2025. The examination was conducted on January 19, 2025.

Steps to download DEO and other posts’ answer key

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on DEO, JA, and other posts’ answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any (link to be activated soon)

