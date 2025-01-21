RRB ALP result 2024 expected soon; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the results of the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) recruitment exams 2024 soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The computer-based test was conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024. The board released the provisional answer key on December 5 and the objections were invited till December 10, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ALP CBT 1 result 2024
Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 1 result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.