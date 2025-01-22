High Court of Madhya Pradesh ( MPHC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Judicial Assistant posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mphc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, within seven days of the release via post or by hand. Objections received through email or any other mode shall not be entertained. The exam will be conducted on January 20, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 40 vacancies.

Steps to download MPHC JJA answer key 2024

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab Click on the JJA answer key 2024 link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JJA answer key 2024.