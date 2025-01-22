Today, January 22 is the last date to apply for the recruitment of the Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) and Constable (Motor Mechanic) in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ). Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire 51 posts — 7 posts of Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) and 44 posts of Constable (Motor Mechanic). Candidates between the age group of 18 years and 25 years can apply for the posts as of January 22, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR, OBC and EWS category have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Candidates from SC, ST category and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for HC, Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.