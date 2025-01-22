Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Statistical Assistant Mains Exam schedule 2023 under Advt. No. 5038/OSSC dated.26.12.2023. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 4 (1.00 pm to 2.00 and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm) and February 5 (10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm). There shall be a negative mark of 0.25 for each wrong answer.

The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on January 27, 2025. A total of 179 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Steps to download Statistical Asst Mains admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.