Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the results of the Main Exam. of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), TES Gr-V (A), and TES Gr-V (B) (Advt. No.-09/2023). Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The interview exam is scheduled to be held on February 17, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.

How to check the result

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JE Mains final 2024 result link The result PDF will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.