The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the notification for the recruitment of the Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website apsc.nic.in from February 5, 2025, to March 4, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 650 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Age Limit

The e candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025. Candidates from reserved category will be provided age relaxation.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates tab Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference