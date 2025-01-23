The Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya will soon close the online application form for the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website cap2025.iimbg.ac.in till January 23, 2025.

As per the website, the Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) will be held from February 17 to March 15, 2025.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website cap2025.iimbg.ac.in On the homepage, go to the application link Fill out the application form Submit the application form Download the application form

Direct link to fill out the IIM CAP 2025 application form.