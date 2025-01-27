Today, January 27, is the last date to submit Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 detail application form II (DAF II) on Union Public Service Commission’s ( UPSC ) official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in . Applicants can submit their forms up to 6.00 pm.

Candidates who have qualified the main exam will appear for the Personality Test (Interview) to be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

“The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the notification .

Steps to fill UPSC IFS Mains DAF II 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.gov.in On the homepage, go to the DAF FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC tab Click on the IFS Mains 2024 DAF II link Fill out the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IFS Mains DAF 2024.