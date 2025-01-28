NICL AO scorecard 2024 released at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in; download link here
Candidates can check their scores at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has declared the results of the Administrative Officer (Generalists & Specialists) (Scale-I). Eligible candidates can download the scorecard from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to hire for a total of 274 AO vacancies.
Steps to download AO scorecard 2024
Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
On the homepage, go to Recruitment—RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS)
Click on the AO scorecard 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AO scorecard 2024.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.