The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has declared the results of the Administrative Officer (Generalists & Specialists) (Scale-I). Eligible candidates can download the scorecard from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for a total of 274 AO vacancies.

Steps to download AO scorecard 2024

  1. Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

  2. On the homepage, go to Recruitment—RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS)

  3. Click on the AO scorecard 2024 link

  4. Key in your login details and submit

  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AO scorecard 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.