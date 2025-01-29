Today, January 29, is the last date to apply for the post of Gram Katchahary Sachiv in the Bihar Panchayati Raj Department. Eligible candidates can fill out their application forms on the official website ps.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1583 posts. The minimum educational qualification prescribed for the posts is that the candidate should have cleared intermediate (10+2) or equivalent qualification declared by the State Government.

Steps to fill the online application form

Visit the official website ps.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application form Key in the required details Save the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

