SBI SCO recruitment: Application for 150 posts extended till Feb 3, here’s direct link
Candidates can apply for various posts through the official website sbi.co.in till February 3, 2025.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the online application window for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, sbi.co.in, until February 3, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 150 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
How to apply for SBI SCO posts
- Visit the official website recruitment.bank.sbi
- On the homepage, go to the application link
- Fill the application form
- Submit the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill the SBI SCO application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.